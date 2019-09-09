Camila Cabello’s Sexy New Instagram Post Has Fans Sweating

Camila Cabello’s latest Instagram share is one of her hottest yet.

The brunette bombshell is one of the most popular artists on social media, boasting a following of over 39.4 million on Instagram alone. As fans know, Camila started off her career as a member of Fifth Harmony before she eventually branched off into a solo career that has been incredibly popular. Now, Cabello uses her platform to share music and other stunning photos for fans and each post garners a ton of attention.

In the latest share for her legion of fans, Camila is promoting one of her new songs. To go along with a caption that promotes the track, Cabello also shared a series of sexy photos that have sent her fans into a frenzy. In the first photo in the series, Camila poses against a wall, putting both hands over her head and looking seductively into the camera. She appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup with her long, dark locks down and curled.

While clad in a skintight, patterned dress, Cabello has her gorgeous figure on full display. The next image in the series shows Cabello in the same exact outfit as she strikes a slightly different pose. And the last clip from the series shares a sneak peek of the music video for fans. In less than two hours of the post going live on her account, Cabello’s fans have given it rave reviews with over 500,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments.

Some of Camila’s fans took to the post to gush over her amazing body while countless others commented on the song. A few more fans had no words for the photo and just commented with heart, flame, and smiley face emoji instead.

“OMG OMG OMG, soooo BREATHTAKING!!!!!!!” one Instagram user raved.

“You’re just a queen literally,” another fan commented.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one more raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

As fans who follow the singer know, Camila’s romance with singer Shawn Mendes seems to be heating up. The Inquisitr recently shared that Cabello made some rare comments about her relationship with Mendes in an interview, even going as far as confessing that she loves him. The pair recently teamed up for the song “Señorita” earlier this summer, and Camila played coy about their relationship status at that time.

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching.”

Fans can keep up with Cabello by giving her a follow on Instagram.