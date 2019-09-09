‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of September 9: Victor Begs Nikki To Keep A Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 9 through 13 bring Paul back to town after the grand opening at The Grand Phoenix goes terribly wrong, leading to some craziness.

Victor’s (Eric Braeden) condition takes a turn, according to SheKnows Soaps. With Adam (Mark Grossman) taking a risk and doubling Victor’s medication, The Mustache’s side effects get dramatically worse. While Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) urges Adam to reconsider even though she’s no Victor fan, Adam resists and says he has no regrets about the path he’s chosen in messing with his father’s medications. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worries about her husband’s health and insists that they go home to rest instead of to the party for the new hotel.

Even without Victor and Nikki, The Grand Phoenix Hotel opens, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are ready for the party of the year. Unfortunately for them, they get a memorable evening, but it’s not necessarily the for the reasons they had hoped, according to The Inquisitr. Phyllis crashes and toasts their success, but a drugged signature drink leads to some serious issues with their guests.

Later, there’s a charged moment between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King), and she exclaims that she misses her ex-husband. When Summer locks lips with Kyle, Lola (Sasha Calle) witnesses the moment, and it does not go over so well with her.

Meanwhile, Devon’s (Bryton James) world is rocked. Chance Chancellor is likely the one challenging Katherine Chancellor’s will. However, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) makes a stunning admission, which may have something to do with Devon’s shock. Before the week is over, Devon opens up to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Not too long ago, these two dated before Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) got together, and Devon and Mariah still share a close bond.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) follows up on a lead. He has to shut down Abby and Chelsea’s party, and now he is trying to figure out precisely what happened at the event. Somebody committed a crime, and Paul will make sure that the person pays.

Later in the week, Victor asks Nikki to keep a secret. He’s struggling mightily, but he also typically remains steps ahead of his adversaries, and this time is likely no different. Of course, when Victor gives upsetting news, it may or may not have something to do with the secret Nikki is helping him keep.

As unlikely as it may seem, Phyllis comes to the rescue, which may end up turning things around for her in Genoa City.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a walk on the dark side, and it will end up leading to trouble with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).