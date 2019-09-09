Madison Beer Spills Out Of Tiny Leopard-Print Tank Top In Rare Instagram Selfie

Madison Beer has been relatively quiet on her Instagram account as of late, so it is no surprise that her posts are showered with love when she actually does hop on the social media platform.

On Sunday, September 8, the singer excited her 13.5 million followers with a sexy new upload that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The duo of photos included a rare selfie from the 20-year-old. She used a large mirror near the elevator waiting area of a hotel to capture her jaw-dropping image, and her fans went absolutely wild.

Madison’s look for the day included a minuscule leopard-print tank top that almost resembled a piece of lingerie and left little to the imagination. The slinky camisole had a dangerously low scoop neckline that provided a seriously busty display as the babe snapped the shot, which was accentuated by the frilly lace hemline that grazed over her exposed bosom. A stack of necklaces fell over her decolletage, with one dropping right in between her cleavage in another sexy and flirty way of highlighting her voluptuous assets even though it hardly seemed that the area needed help getting noticed. The top also cropped right at the babe’s torso, leaving a few inches of her flat midsection and rock-hard abs exposed for her fans to ogle, and they definitely did.

Fans could tell that the Dear Society singer paired her itty-bitty top with a pair of jeans, and a swipe to the second photo revealed them in their entirety. Madison wore a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans that were distressed all along one of the legs, showing a peek of one of her toned legs. She brought some edge to the simple-yet-sexy look with a pair of black Dr. Martens boots, which mega fans of the singer will note have proved to be a staple in her wardrobe.

Madison’s rare Instagram appearance sent her fans into an absolute frenzy. Since going live to the social media platform yesterday, the duo of photos has already earned more than 900,000 likes and that number continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the star with compliments on her eye-popping display.

“What’s it like being gorgeous,” one person questioned.

Another said that their goal was “to be this pretty someday.”

Others expressed their excitement for Madison’s highly anticipated debut album, which she has been teasing on social media for some time. However, no release date has been revealed.

Madison frequently makes headlines with her ensembles, even if she doesn’t take to social media to show them off. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the beauty recently caught the eyes of the paparazzi when she stepped out in a string floral minidress that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.