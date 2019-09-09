NFL Wife Rachel Bush Shuts Down Instagram In Impossibly Tight Daisy Dukes Showing Thick Thighs

Rachel Bush may come with a famous husband, but the wife of Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer has a career of her own. The Maxim model also seems to be considered one of the hottest NFL wives around, per a recent report by The Inquisitr. With one of the fiercest bodies in the NFL wives world, it’s of little surprise why this beauty causes so much of a buzz.

Rachel recently updated her Instagram. The brunette didn’t opt for a bikini, but her fit and sexy body was definitely making an appearance. The star was photographed in a sibling moment with her sister, Jordan. Both were leaning against a rail at Hard Rock Stadium, per Rachel’s geotag. While the setting was a sporty one, nobody appeared to be playing – perfect for ensuring that eyes were on the two beauties taking up the picture’s foreground.

While Jordan opted for a conservative pair of white ripped jeans paired with a black T-shirt, Rachel was upping the ante. The 21-year-old was flaunting her fit and curvy frame in an impossibly tight pair of Daisy Dukes. The fitted and frayed shorts more than showcased her muscular and toned thighs, although this star comes with curves. Rachel’s feminine silhouette was making a bang. Fans also saw a slim waist, plus the star’s trim torso via a fun yellow crop top.

The two posed for the camera with tags from Rachel letting fans know that her top was from Fashion Nova – the shorts were from Hot Miami Styles.

It looks like Rachel’s post has been noticed. It racked up over 59,000 likes, with over 579 fans taking to the post’s comments section.

Rachel has proven high-profile – both as a model and an NFL wife. Speaking to Sports Gossip, the star opened up about how she reacted to winding up in the news as she started dating now-husband Jordan.

“I wasn’t one to really overreact about being with NBA or NFL players. Like we are all people at the end of the day. The articles and posts that started being written right when we first started hanging out were a little shocking, bit of a change for me at the time but they were all positive for the most part so it was cool,” she said.

Loading...

As for her aspirations, Rachel revealed some big ambitions.

“My dream has been to work with Sports Illustrated for the longest time now! Seriously, like since I was 13,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Rachel and her life should follow her Instagram.