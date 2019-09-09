Christina Milian Rocks Tiny Shorts With Daughter & Jeannie Mai

Christina Milian, 37, is currently glowing, as the “When You Look At Me” hitmaker is pregnant.

Over the weekend, Milian shared a photo of herself with her daughter, Violet, 9, and friend Jeannie Mai.

In the shot, Christina is rocking a casual animal print T-shirt and tiny white shorts while her daughter is wearing what appears to be a dark denim playsuit. Jeannie, who is a fashion stylist, is owning a bright pink jumpsuit with a white belt. The trio appears to be living their best life, holding candy floss and sipping drinks. Christina’s bump is slightly visible but is mainly covered by the candy floss in her hand. She is flashing a huge smile, while her daughter is fiercely pouting at the camera. Jeannie is showing off her side profile slightly, which compliments her strong facial structure.

The photo posted to Christina’s 5.4 million Instagram followers quickly racked up over 52,000 likes, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Your daughter is so beautiful! She’s your twin now. I see you all over,” one user wrote.

“Sassy triplets,” another shared.

“My woman, you just look so beautiful as always. Your eyes are paradise,” a third mentioned.

“You’re so cute pregnant,” a fourth follower commented with three eye heart emoji.

Christina announced earlier this year that she will be expecting her first child with M. Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017, per Oprah Mag.

She had her first child, Violet, with her ex-husband, The Dream. Their divorce was finalized in 2011, according to Global Grind.

Loading...

Milian rose to fame after her debut single, “AM to PM,” was released in 2001. It enjoyed chart success, peaking at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 in the U.K. where it became the first of six singles to enter the top 10 there, per Official Charts.

In 2004, she released her biggest single to date, “Dip It Low,” which became a worldwide hit, charting at No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts, No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in New Zealand, No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 7 in the Netherlands. The song earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration while the album it was taken from, It’s About Time, got nominated for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

In total, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’. Her last release was in 2006.

Last month, her Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, debuted on the platform. It currently holds an approval rating of 58 percent based on 12 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

To keep up with Christina Milian, follow her Instagram account.