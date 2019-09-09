Ariel Winter Flashes Massive Cleavage In Tiny Black Dress

Ariel Winter’s curves were out of control as she hit up the 11th annual Burbank International Film Festival on Sunday. The Daily Mail reports that the actress stunned on the red carpet for the event while wearing a tiny little dress.

In the photos, Ariel rocked an edgy all-black look as she wore a long-sleeved dress that boasted a super low-cut. The gown flaunted the Modern Family star’s ample cleavage, which was only partially hidden behind small pieces of laced-up material. Ariel’s lean legs, tiny waist, and curvy hips were also on full display in the garment.

Ariel, who had sported red hair earlier this summer, has gone back to brunette. She had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled passed her shoulders.

The actress also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark berry color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Ariel decided not to take away from the cut of the dress with any jewelry, but she did shine in a pair of strappy black heels with her toenails painted bright red.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel is no stranger to showing off her curves. She is often photographed by the paparazzi as she rocks skimpy outfits like Daisy Dukes, crop tops, and low-cut dresses.

One reason why Ariel may be comfortable showing off her fit figure is due to her weight loss. Recently, she took to social media to answer some questions from her fans, and the topic of her slimmer frame came up. One fan even accused her of using illegal drugs to achieve her look.

“You’re actually gorgeous. But pills and nose candy go hand in hand with Hollywood. Enjoy yourself, but don’t get ruined by it,” the social media user wrote.

“And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it,” Ariel clapped back at the hater.

Ariel admitted that she had lost some weight over the past year, and that it was due to a change in her medication.