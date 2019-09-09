Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Vents To Donna & Katie About Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 10 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) sisters will drop by for a visit. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) have been very supportive of their sister during the past few months, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage is under considerable strain. They are at loggerheads about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), who is currently in hospital. However, Thomas has been discharged by Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) and will soon return home. But will Brooke allow him back in her house?

Brooke is understandably very angry with Thomas. He willfully hid Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity from them and that is not something Brooke will forget anytime soon. In fact, she has not even apologized to the designer for pushing him off a cliff, a fact which irks Ridge to no end. Ridge feels that the least his wife can do is to say sorry for harming Thomas. But Brooke refused to budge even when Thomas lied to the cops and told them that he accidentally fell off the ledge. She is bitter about what he has done to her family, and she won’t forgive him so easily.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Donna and Katie will stop by. They have been an invaluable source of support for Brooke through everything that she has been through. Katie has also been very vocal about Thomas’ fall. As a mother herself, she understood why Brooke felt compelled to defend Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Brooke will be glad to see her siblings. She needs to vent, and she can’t exactly complain about Thomas to Ridge. It seems likely that Brooke will update her sisters about how Thomas is manipulating his father and that Ridge is falling for it. Brooke may even tell them that Thomas has been released from the hospital.

Of course, the Logan sisters will understand why Brooke does not want him in her house anymore. In fact, they may even recommend that she throws him out. But Brooke also knows that her husband won’t be happy if she refuses to let his son stay with them. In the meantime, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) also told her that he and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would be moving out if Thomas returns to the Logan estate.

The Inquisitr reported that Ridge will act in Thomas’ best interests this week and that Brooke will be livid when she finds out. She will feel betrayed when she finds out that Ridge struck a deal with Flo. Ridge will pay Flo’s bail money in exchange for her silence about Thomas’ crimes.

It appears as if Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is in deep trouble. And with neither of them prepared to compromise, it may even be the end of “Bridge.” At least she can be sure that her sisters will always have her back no matter what life throws at her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.