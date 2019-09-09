Kim Kardashian’s Blood Test Leads To List Of Possible Illnesses, Including Lupus

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian tested positive for what could potentially be a diagnosis of Lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Reportedly, Kardashian had been experiencing symptoms that caused her to head to her physician for some routine tests. Doctors attempted to determine the cause of what she was feeling and if there was any way to alleviate her symptoms, which included swollen joints, headaches, and general fatigue.

The Inquisitr previously reported that prior to this season’s debut, the show teased some medical concerns for the mother of four, who shares parenting duties of Chicago, North, Saint, and Psalm with husband Kanye West.

During the episode, Kardashian’s physician, Dr. Daniel Wallace, explained that the reality star’s antibodies were positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis, as reported by E! News. He also explained that while Kardashian’s test results might lean towards those medical diagnoses, he assured the mother of four that those test results alone do not confirm either disease and that there was a potential for false positives in these screenings.

People Magazine reported that the reality star was nervous going into the initial testing.

“I’ve been feeling so tired, so nauseous and my hands are really getting swollen,” she explained for the cameras. “I feel like I literally am falling apart. My hands are numb.”

At first, she believed the pain had to do with symptoms related to her carpal tunnel syndrome, which she struggles with after years of taking selfies and positioning her hands a certain way.

At the time of the episode’s filming, Kardashian was expecting her son Psalm via a surrogate and had announced that she was entering law school in her quest to become a lawyer like her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“I have a baby on the way, I have law school,” she said on the series. “It just can really scare you when you start thinking about how much this is going to change [your] life.”

Loading...

Kardashian has also battled psoriasis, a skin condition. The reality star has been open with her struggle against the condition, posting photos of her flare-ups to her Instagram story and how she copes during those difficult times.

During her pregnancy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she suffered from placenta accreta, which occurs when a woman’s placenta implants too deeply in the uterine wall. It can cause premature birth or serious bleeding after a vaginal delivery, reported Parents Magazine. Kardashian has also suffered from preeclampsia, when a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure, retains water and shows protein in their urine.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Entertainment Television.