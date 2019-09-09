Jennifer Aniston’s ‘InStyle’ Cover Slammed For Seemingly Darkening Her Skin

Jennifer's latest magazine cover is causing some controversy.

Some Jennifer Aniston fans aren’t too happy about her recent photo shoot with InStyle magazine, and they’re making their feelings pretty clear on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the magazine debuted a number of different covers featuring the former Friends star for its October issue on Instagram last week, but now fans are making some noise about what they’re claiming are overly Photoshopped images of the star.

Cosmopolitan is reporting that many fans have voiced their disappointment over the shots used on the cover of the magazine, with some claiming that one in particular seems to show Jennifer with darker skin.

The cover in question showed the gorgeous actress with both hands placed on her head as she shot a very sultry look toward the camera while rocking several gold bracelets on both wrists, a gold necklace, and a strapless navy crop top.

Many people took to the comments section to claim that the picture appears to make her skin look far more tanned than she appears in real life.

“Seeing Jennifer Aniston several shades darker than normal reminds me of that legacy,” one Instagram user wrote, according to the outlet. “In 2019, if you want a brown skinned woman on your cover, put a brown-skinned woman on your cover.”

“Ok first of all this is the stupidest pose. Second she’s so dark that’s all you see. Third so airbrushed. So basically thanks for nothing ‼️” another disgruntled fan commented, while several others continued to point out her very tanned skin in the cover shot.

However, others defended the photo shoot in the comments section.

“Jen has always tanned beautifully in the summer,” one person wrote seemingly in response to the backlash. “I think she looks smoking hot if you ask me! #hatersgonnahate.”

A second person wrote in defense of Jennifer’s cover shoot, which was for the fashion magazine’s “Beauty Issue.”

“I’m blond with blue eyes and I get a dark tan [during] summer — darker than Jennifer has on the picture.”

Loading...

Other Instagram users also called out some other shots of Jennifer used for the four different covers, claiming that they had been Photoshopped to make Aniston look more youthful, despite the star getting candid about aging in the interview.

Speaking about the controversy that stemmed from the big reveal of the five October covers in the comments section of the upload, a publicist for InStyle told NBC News that that particular photo of the talented actress actually took inspiration from the German model Veruschka.

They added that the photos of Aniston used for the other four covers were “inspired” by Catherine Deneuve, Lauren Hutton, Brigitte Bardot, and Charlotte Rampling, but did not comment on if the most controversial photo had actually been darkened through makeup or by Photoshop editing.