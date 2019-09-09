‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Skintight Dress

Anastasiya Kvitko seems to have a thing for tight clothing. That works in her favor since she has one of the most popular figures on Instagram. On Monday, the brunette beauty updated her account with a snap that highlighted her famous curves.

In the snap, Kvitko sat on a white leather sofa. She wore a peach-colored ruched dress that clung to her every curve. The low-cut strapless number put her massive cleavage on full display to the point where she was almost spilling out of the top of the dress. The dress had one ruched seam down the front middle of the dress, further highlighting Kvitko’s voluptuous chest. The dress hung just below Kvitko’s knees, but that did not detract from showing off her amazing curves. Kvitko’s face looked flawless in the pose. She wore a full face of makeup that featured a dark brow, contoured cheeks and nude color on her lips. She wore a bracelet to add a bit of glam to the look. She wore her long, dark hair straight and tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sly smile.

Her fans love it when she posts, and they miss her when she is absent from Instagram for a few days. Monday’s update got a lot of attention, garnering over 28,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“Another astonishing photo. Nice to see you posting again,” one admirer wrote.

Most of Kvitko’s fans told her the look was gorgeous and stunning.

In the post’s caption, Kvitko said the dress was from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. One follower could not resist the obvious and told her she was a “pretty little thing.”

Another fan told the beauty that waking up to see her photos made him feel good all the time.

“The most beautiful girl on Instagram,” one fan said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kvitko has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” for her fabulous figure, and one look at her in this dress gives good reason as to why that is.

The stunner is comfortable in her own skin and does not seem to mind showing off her body. Her Instagram page is filled with photos in which she rocks just about every kind of clothing there is.

From dresses to bikinis, Kvitko knows what her fans like to see.

