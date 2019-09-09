Jenna Dewan’s Daisy Dukes Make Her Look Like The Queen Of Summer

Jenna Dewan has been slaying her sexy summer outfits all season long, and she’s not stopping just because the calendar has turned to September. The Daily Mail reports that the actress was spotted hitting the town in a pair of tiny little shorts as the warm weather continued in Los Angeles.

Jenna was snapped by the paparazzi on Sunday as she and her daughter Everly — whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum – left Jayde’s Market in Bel-Air. The Step Up star stunned in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes, which flaunted her long, lean dancer’s legs.

Jenna paired the tiny denim shorts with a long-sleeved, flowing baby pink blouse, which she left unbuttoned at the top to showcase a bit of her ample cleavage. The ensemble also put Jenna’s tiny waist on full display, as well as her chic summer style.

The World of Dance host toted a brown paper bag in her arms and held onto a drink as she ushered her daughter through the parking lot. She accessorized her hot style by adding a light-colored sunhat and strappy sandals.

Jenna had her long, dark hair styled in voluminous curls which bounced over her shoulders and down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, little Everly looked adorable as she wore a white long-sleeved shirt, blue leggings with a butterfly print, rainbow-colored shoes, and a matching rainbow cape that fell down her back.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenna has also been showing off her bikini body over the past few months. Most recently, the actress took to her Instagram account to post an update of herself sporting a tiny little navy blue two-piece as she posed seductively in front of a gorgeous beach scene.

The photo was taken while Jenna was on vacation with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The pair hit up the Laguna Beach area for a little rest and relaxation before heading back to the grind of their daily lives and careers.

During the trip, both Jenna and Steve posted multiple updates on social media, including beach photos, which included one that showcased Kazee rocking a straw hat in the sand while sporting a pair of dark sunglasses and sipping on a fruity drink.

“Vacay hun,” Jenna captioned the snap, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.