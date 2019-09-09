Bombshell Alysha Nett Stuns In Skintight Miniskirt: ‘Drank All The Tequila In New York Last Night’

Once again, model Alysha Nett is flooring fans with another sexy post.

As those who follow the model on social media know, Alysha regularly stuns in a number of NSFW outfits and each one grabs the attention of her fans. While she loves to share everyday, casual but sexy photos, she also posts her fair share of snapshots from photo shoots as well. In the most recent video clip that was shared for her legion of fans, Alysha looked absolutely stunning during a night out in New York City.

In the short video, Alysha appears in the street in the Big Apple. The video starts off with Alysha facing her back toward the camera as she fixes her ponytail. Shortly after, the stunner turns around and gives a smile into the camera while showing off her sexy ensemble, which comes complete with a skintight, sequined skirt that showcases her long and lean legs as well as a shirt tucked into the skirt.

She completes the look with a pair of high, nude-colored pumps and a black purse slung across her shoulder. The model wears her long, blond locks down and in a low ponytail as well as a beautiful face full of makeup.

So far, the post has earned the stunner a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 9,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments.

Some of Alysha’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others gushed over her flawless figure. A few other fans commented on the caption of the photo.

“I wanna see this outfit clearly! It looks so good,” another Instagram user wrote.

“On fire. As usual,” another fan commented with a flame emoji.

“This outfit is gorgeousss, hope you had the best night,” one more follower chimed in.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously mentioned, the bombshell once again flaunted her amazing figure in another sexy outfit. In the stunning shot, the beauty struck a pose in the great outdoors, kneeling in the back of a pickup truck on a multi-colored blanket. She leaned her head back in the image, holding her long, blond locks in her hands. The model appeared to be makeup-free in the image while clad in a pair of daisy dukes and a sheer, white top.

Like most of her photos do, this one garnered plenty of attention with over 5,000-plus likes.