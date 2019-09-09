‘This Is Us’ Stars React to Susan Kelechi Watson’s Engagement, Fans Say She’s Already Married To Randall

The star who plays Beth Pearson will marry an actor.

Susan Kelechi Watson will soon say “I do” to a guy who is not Randall Pearson.

The This Is Us star, who plays Beth Pearson on the hit NBC drama, has announced her engagement to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith, People reports.

In a sweet Instagram post, Watson and her fiancé shared photos of the bride-to-be’s sapphire engagement ring, which is surrounded by smaller white diamonds. Watson captioned her pictures by writing that she accepted Smith’s proposal “without hesitation.”

Watson’s This Is Us costars congratulated her in the comments section of the post. The 37-year-old star’s TV mother-in-law, Mandy Moore, wrote, “So happy for you guys, Su!!”

In addition, recurring This Is Us guest star Melanie Liburd, who plays Watson’s cousin Zoey, wrote, “So beautiful! So happy for you both.”

But not all of Watson’s Instagram fans are ready to see her walk down the aisle with another man. Some social media followers hit the comments section to ask the This is Us star, “What about Randall?”

The question is in reference to Watson’s husband, played by Sterling K. Brown.

“But….Randall,” wrote one follower.

“You’re already married to Randall!” another added.

Fans can see Susan Kelechi Watson’s engagement announcement on Instagram below.

Loading...

While it is unknown exactly when Smith proposed to Watson, Moore told E! News that the This Is Us cast has “known for a while” about Watson’s engagement.

“It didn’t happen today but I’m so excited for her and her fiancé. I can’t wait to hopefully score an invite to the wedding!” the This Is Us matriarch said.

Of course, it’s hard for This Is Us fans to picture Watson with anyone else but her beloved Randall. While her fiancé has appeared in TV shows such as Blue Bloods and New Amsterdam, her TV husband is also married to an actor. In real life, Brown is actually married to a This Is Us guest star, Ryan Michelle Bathe. Brown’s real-life wife appeared in several episodes of This Is Us as Yvette, a friend of Jack and Rebecca Pearson when the Big Three were little kids.

As for Randall and Beth, the TV lovebirds had a rocky time last season on This Is Us, and their future was in question in flash-forward scenes on the NBC hit. Now, with a ton of new characters set to join the fourth season of the drama series — as previously shared by The Inquisitr, at least seven new cast members have joined the show for the upcoming season — only time will tell if any of the incoming characters will have an impact on the fan-favorite couple’s relationship.

This Is Us Season 4 premieres with an extended episode on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.