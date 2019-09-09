Ivanka Trump Trolled Mercilessly For Announcing A Trip To Alabama

'The jokes write themselves,' says 'HuffPost' writer Ed Mazza.

Ivanka Trump announced on Sunday night that she’ll be visiting Alabama. Afterward, Twitter users trolled her mercilessly by making jokes about the bizarre saga of her father’s insistence that Hurricane Dorian might hit the state, even though it was reportedly never included in the official forecasts.

As HuffPost reports, on Sunday night, Ivanka tweeted that she is going to visit a Decatur industrial park where workers learn about robotics, and where she’s expected to discuss job creation.

“The Administration is committed to ensuring inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs,” Ivanka said in a statement, via AL.com.

However, on Twitter, users were less focused on robotics and job creation and more focused on the role Alabama has played in the headlines recently. Last week, as reported by The Inquisitr, Donald Trump claimed that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, even though seemingly none of the models had the storm hitting Alabama. The National Weather Service even tweeted afterward that Hurricane Dorian was not going to affect Alabama.

That was not the end of it, however. Trump even went so far as to show a map of the hurricane’s trajectory that seemingly appeared to have been altered with a marker, circling a portion of Alabama.

And of course, the internet is now conflating Ivanka’s announcement with her father’s Hurricane Dorian debacle.

Wear something nice! pic.twitter.com/JOG2i0bGCG — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) September 9, 2019

Several users, for example, snarkily asked if she would be assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts while in town.

Will you be surveying the hurricane damage there? — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) September 9, 2019

Others referenced Donald Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria, where he was photographed tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd.

Please do survey the hurricane destruction and don't forget the paper towels… — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 9, 2019

Another user used the altered-map theme to make her joke by showing a map of the remnants of Dorian, currently petering out in the North Atlantic Ocean thousands of miles east of the U.S., making a solid U-turn and barreling southwest and straight for Alabama.

Another suggested she make use of the Sharpie her father allegedly used.

Why doesn't he just draw you in with a Sharpie then you don't even have to go — markchildress (@markchildress) September 9, 2019

Hurricane Dorian, however, was and is no laughing matter. According to Vox, the storm has left two dead in the U.S. and 44 dead in the Bahamas, with that second number expected to rise. Indeed, the storm did its worst damage in the island archipelago, leaving 70,000 people — roughly one-sixth of the nation’s population — homeless.