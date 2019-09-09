Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Bella Giannulli, Is Her Twin As She Poses In Sexy Crop Top

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Bella Giannulli, is back on social media and has been posting some sexy updates to her Instagram account. On Sunday night, the young model posted one photo where she looked nearly identical to her famous mom.

In the sexy snapshot, Bella is seen taking a selfie in her bathroom mirror. Giannulli rocks a skimpy white crop top, which flashes her ample cleavage, tiny waist, toned arms, and flat tummy.

Bella had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and flowed down her shoulders. Giannulli poses with her head turned to the side to show off much of her profile, and is the spitting image of her mother.

Giannulli put her hand on her hip and gave a sultry stare into the camera as she rocked some dangling earrings and a long necklace with a pendant. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and some dark lipstick.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how much Bella resembled her mom, who played the role of beloved Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House opposite John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse for years. Even Stamos himself remarked on the resemblance.

“Look like your mother,” he wrote in the comment section of the post, a statement that earned over 660 likes by many of Bella’s other followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella’s family is currently going some major drama. Both of her parents were arrested earlier this year in connection with a huge college admissions scandal, that claimed they — along with other parents including actress Felicity Huffman — bribed college test administrators and coaches in order to get their kids into prestigious universities.

While Huffman took a plea deal and may end up doing about 30 days behind bars, Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli refused the deal, and if convicted could do some serious jail time.

Sources recently told Us Weekly that Loughlin now regrets not taking a plea deal like Huffman, and is worried about what may happen when and if the case heads to court.

A second source added that it was her husband who talked her out of taking a deal.

“Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Bella Giannulli, by following the young model on Instagram.