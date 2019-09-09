Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Shocking Crash Diet Led By Online Trolls

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson got candid in an interview with The Guardian and opened up about the shocking impact online trolls had on her.

“I’d starve myself… I’d drink Diet Coke for a solid four days and then, when I felt a bit dizzy, I’d eat a pack of ham because I knew it had no calories. Then I’d binge eat, then hate myself,” she revealed.

“I could see that I was losing weight and sometimes I’d see a few good comments and that spiraled me to be like: ‘This is how I need to stay.’ No one cares whether your performance was good, or if you sounded great.”

Nelson stated that she loves being in the “Shout Out To My Ex” chart-topping band but the nasty comments from trolls would affect her.

“I hit such a low point in my life that I stopped turning up for work,” she mentioned.

Jesy claims that from the minute the trolling started, it got worse and worse. She felt ashamed and embarrassed by comments because she started to believe what she was reading about her was true.

Nelson, 28, has been working on a documentary with the BBC, Odd One Out, about trolls and mental health which premieres on BBC Three in the U.K. on September 12, according to their Twitter account.

Jesy rose to fame when she and her band members in Little Mix, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall, won the U.K.’s X Factor.

Since the show, they have cemented themselves as one of the U.K.’s biggest girl bands and earned themselves the biggest album from an all-female group this decade with Glory Days, which The Inquisitr previously reported this year.

To date, they have released five studio albums – DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, and LM5 – which have all entered the top 5 in their home country.

They have achieved four U.K. No. 1 singles – “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out To My Ex” – and a total of 23 top 20 singles, according to the Official Charts.

Earlier this year, the group won their second BRIT Award for British Video of the Year for “Woman Like Me” featuring Nicki Minaj. Their acceptance speech can be watched on the BRIT Awards official YouTube channel.

