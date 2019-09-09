Tamron Hall Posts Sweet ‘Nail Biter’ Photo Of Son Ahead Of Talk Show Debut

Tamron Hall shared a sweet “nail biter” photo to Instagram of her adorable son Moses ahead of the debut of the first episode of her new talk series The Tamron Hall Show. The former Today Show newswoman shared the photo to Instagram, where the adorable infant was seen wearing a checkered shirt and tan pants while seated in what appeared to be an infant carrier.

The television host, who welcomed her child on April 24 of this year, called motherhood “a joy” to People Magazine, remarking that she believes her son might look to take the mantle from her as a newsperson when he gets older.

“We brought him into the studio for his first visit when they were building the set and I am not kidding you, my child saw that camera and locked in and just owned it,” she quipped to the publication. “I’m like, ‘I need to get you a little suit and a tie.'”

Hall, who is married to music manager Steven Greener, said she feels so lucky to be given her talk show, which debuts on Monday, September 9 on ABC, and the chance to discuss issues she feels are not addressed in the way they should be on daytime television. Some of the subjects she is interested in approaching are working moms and mommy-shaming, two issues that have affected her directly.

Hall revealed to the entertainment publication that she has faced criticism over returning to work after a fan claimed that her son must miss her when she is working. Hall responded on Instagram.

“I am so sick of this,” she responded, continuing with, “mom shame lameness is so corny and toxic.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hall took time to reflect on her decision to leave the Today Show after the network hired Megyn Kelly to anchor its third hour of the morning news show with her own series. Kelly was subsequently fired and her show was canceled after she made controversial comments about blackface being acceptable during Halloween in 2018.

Hall revealed in an interview with The Dallas Morning News that her time away from the cameras gave her pause to reevaluate what she truly wanted to accomplish with her career.

Loading...

“When you face this tough challenge, you have to decide: Am I going to stay on the mat? Or am I going to get up?” she said to the publication.

A promo for the show details Hall’s background, one of strength and perseverance that heralds back to her family roots. The clip explains that Hall is from Bryan, Texas, near College Station. Her grandfather was a sharecropper and she had her “dream job” taken from her. The biggest reveal of all in the clip was that Hall’s sister was murdered and now, she feels she has a calling to fight for victims’ rights.

The Tamron Hall Show begins Monday at 10 a.m. ET on ABC.