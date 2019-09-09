‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah Is Pregnant, Brady Saves Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 9 reveal that there will be a lot of life-changing events happening in Salem, and Celebrating The Soaps reports that the drama will be high to kick off the week.

The week will start off with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) finding out that she’s pregnant. The pregnancy was obviously not planned, and it will throw a huge wrench into everything that has been going on in Sarah’s life. The biggest question of all will be who the baby’s father is, as Sarah has slept with three different men recently.

The baby could belong to Sarah’s estranged husband, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), who left town after he found out that his wife was in love with his older brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), who could also be the child’s father. In addition, Sarah had a one-night stand with Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) not too long ago, and he could be one of the possible fathers as well.

Sarah will be in a total state of shock and confusion, especially since her current boyfriend, Eric, is off reuniting with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Could the baby news change everyone’s lives forever?

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah confides in Kayla about her predicament.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/KiaUmhhVnQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 9, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will walk into the Kiriakis mansion to find a frightening scene. His grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), has ordered Xander to kill Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Whose heart was racing during this scene? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/wZhBSzD4Ql — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 8, 2019

Victor wants Ben out of the picture, and he’s forcing Xander to do his dirty work for him. However, Brady will walk into the situation just in time to help spare Ben’s life. Victor wants Ben out of his granddaughter Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) life for good, and he is willing to resort to murder to make that happen. Victor promised his late son, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), that he would look after Ciara, but this may be going a bit too far. Ciara will likely freak out when she finds out what Victor tried to do.

Meanwhile, Ben is finally being accepted by one member of Ciara’s family. Her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), will finally approve of Ciara and Ben’s relationship.

Finally, Nicole will return to Salem to confront Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), and she’ll likely be stunned to find out about the deal that Kristen made with Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) in exchange for freedom.

Fans can see more of Days of our Lives by watching the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC.