Carrie Underwood’s Insane Post-Baby Body Steals The Show In New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening

Carrie's new 'SNF' opening with Joan Jett debuted over the weekend.

Carrie Underwood’s brand-new NBC Sunday Night Football opening theme with special guest Joan Jett finally debuted in its entirety last night (September 8), and the all-new 2019/20 season opener most definitely has football fans talking on social media. The fiery new video features Underwood showing off her rock chick side with Jett as they brought back the original track “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” after trying out different tunes over the past couple of years.

In the opener that played before the New England Patriots took on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the talented country music superstar could be seen strutting around and showing off her sassy side in an all-leather catsuit with several metallic embellishments alongside some of the biggest names in the NFL.

Carrie made her way through the backstage area of an arena in her black leather ensemble before then joining Jett on stage in front of a thousands-strong audience to perform the classic song which is actually based on Jett’s hit “Hate Myself For Loving You.”

The mom of two looked as gorgeous as ever as she showed off her world-famous powerful pipes, and it’s safe to say that viewers most definitely noticed all the hard work that had gone into getting back into shape since the star welcomed her second child – almost 8-month-old son Jacob – into the world back in January.

Showing Carrie looking fit and healthy around seven months after giving birth for the second time, social media was flooded with comments from fans who just couldn’t get over how good the star looked.

Several headed to Twitter to share their thoughts after seeing her showing off her curves in the all-black ensemble.

Football isn’t officially back until I see @carrieunderwood singing with those amazing legs. — Andrew Kort (@akort75) September 8, 2019

CARRIE UNDERWOOD IS SO HOT ???????????? — Alex (@aburks041) September 9, 2019

I swear she looks better every year ???????????? — Jonathan Ducote (@jonathan_ducote) September 9, 2019

Is it just me or does @carrieunderwood look better and better every year?!? #SundayNightFootball — Jessica Funwela (@jessfunwela) September 9, 2019

❤ the new song and Ms. Underwood looks as stunning as ever ???????????? — Dustin Tower (@towerd148) September 9, 2019

Others loved seeing the superstar team up with rock legend Joan for the new opener and shared their excitement about the new clip via the social media site following the September 8 debut.

Amazing intro to Sunday Night Football, @carrieunderwood and @joanjett. Seriously, it was killer! — Tyler (@tyler0710) September 9, 2019

Carrie you and Joan Jett blasted NFL SNF into a new season. Outstanding Video. #carrieunderwood #joanjett #SundayNightFootball #waitinalldayonsundaynight — Tony Watson (@tonywatson_tony) September 9, 2019

However, it should probably come as little surprise to fans to see Underwood looking so fit and toned mere months after welcoming son Jacob into the world with husband Mike Fisher (the couple are also parents to 4-year-old Isaiah).

She’s been very open about her dedication to a fit and healthy lifestyle in the past, and those hoping to get a toned body like Carrie’s toned body are in luck.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the American Idol Season 4 winner will be putting all her best tips and tricks to getting and staying in shape in a new book titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which is due for release next year.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Carrie – who launched her own athleisure brand, titled Calia by Carrie Underwood, with Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2015 – said while speaking to People.