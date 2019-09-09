Ashanti Can Barely Contain Her Assets In Barely-There Bikini

R&B hitmaker Ashanti has been sharing some exotic snaps of herself over the weekend and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “Rain On Me” songstress shared a photo of herself on Instagram looking down in the water, wearing a barely-there bikini. The skimpy number was very low-cut and see-through. Ashanti is seen grabbing her breasts in the shot as she rocks long, braided hair.

Since that post, the “Happy” entertainer shared another shot showing off her side profile in the same garment. She is looking to her left while showing off her incredibly toned body. Like the previous image, she is grabbing her breasts.

Within 20 hours, the post racked up over 105,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her 5 million Instagram followers.

“I need to print this pic and put it on my treadmill,” one user wrote.

“How did you get even fine-errrrrrrr over the years?!” another shared.

“You bad and you know it,” a third mentioned with three flame emoji.

“Giiiiiiiiiiirl stop it. I’m so jelly love you #bodygoals #Inspiration #Girlcrush,” a fourth fan commented.

“BODY ON TEN,” a fifth follower insisted.

Ashanti is no stranger to showing off her body and being seen in a bikini or swimsuit, as she previously dropped her own clothing range with Pretty Little Thing. With the release of her own line, she also modeled her own garments.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

Ashanti recently dropped a new single with Afro B named after the brand, “Pretty Little Thing.” The cover art sees her in cartoon form wearing a garment which she has for sale.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album was released five years ago, in 2014.

Ashanti announced that she has been working on a new project that includes collaborations with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih, per Hollywood Life.

She still has a loyal following, gathering in over 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her signature single, “Foolish,” remains her most popular track on the app.

To keep up with Ashanti’s new music and sizzling hot photos, follow her Instagram account.