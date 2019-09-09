Jennifer Lopez Talks ‘Literally Wearing Nothing’ In ‘Hustlers’ Pole Dancing Scene

JLo opened up about about her terrifying nearly-nude pole dancing scene in her new stripper movie.

Jennifer Lopez opened up about one particularly nearly-nude and terrifying scene in her new movie, Hustlers. The gorgeous singer and actress spoke candidly about stripping down to almost nothing in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she admitted that she was pretty scared to show off her moves on the pole – but quickly changed her mindset after she got started.

“When we filmed the [pole dancing] scene, I was terrified,” JLo confessed to the outlet of the scene in the stripper movie that got everyone talking. “I was so ready for it, I was prepared, I knew exactly what I was doing.”

“I walked to the stage in dental floss, literally wearing nothing, I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, what am I doing with my life right now? Oh my god,'” the mom to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme then continued.

However, it didn’t take long for the flawless 50-year-old to get into character when she hit the pole for the movie, which also stars big names like Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo.

“Then after I did it, I really got into the mindset of, ‘I’m going to take all your money. That’s what I’m going to do right now,'” Jennifer said. “It’s a mindset that these girls have.”

It’s no secret that Jennifer strips down and gets very risqué for her role in the new movie, as she previously shared a seriously sexy video of herself learning some pole dancing moves to her Instagram account.

The video has racked up millions of views on social media and showed the star in training mode interspersed with clips from the film.

In the caption, Jennifer admitted that learning how to pole dance was actually one of the “hardest things” she’s ever taken on.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jennifer has gotten candid about getting nearly naked in the stripper movie, previously confessing that she struggled with the idea of wearing next to nothing for her role as Ramona Vega.

“You’re out there naked,” she told ET earlier this year, adding that the costumes she wears to play Ramona are on another level when compared to the seriously skimpy outfits she often wears on stage during her concerts.

“This is something I would never do,” she then added.

But when Jennifer isn’t promoting Hustlers and getting candid about going nearly naked, she is getting ready to wed her husband-to-be.

The Inquisitr reported just last week that Lopez recently spoke out about their impending big day, even revealing if she and A-Rod have set a wedding date yet after getting engaged in March.