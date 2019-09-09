Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Donald Trump Calls Her John Legend’s ‘Filthy Mouthed Wife’ On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen clapped back after President Donald Trump lashed out against her on Twitter, calling the former model and current television personality the “filthy-mouthed” wife of John Legend.

Teigen claimed and provided photographic evidence on Twitter that she was working on a chalkboard to document the first day of preschool for her daughter Luna when Trump tweeted his statement. At the time of the president’s tweet, Legend had made an appearance on MSNBC as part of a special town hall on criminal justice reform hosted by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help,” tweeted The President of the United States. “I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close… A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit.”

President Trump signed the First Step Act into law last year. It reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and gives judges more discretion. More than 3,100 inmates will be released under the act, reported Fox News.

Trump then claimed on the social media site that people who he says had nothing to do with the reform are taking the credit, including “boring” Legend and his “filthy-mouthed wife,” Teigen.

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The star of Bring The Funny then clapped back at the president, whom she had been trolling for years due to her dislike of many of his politics, in her own tweet, calling him a “p***y a** b***h.”

Teigen then stated on Twitter that the “best part” of Trump’s tweet was that she never even spoke alongside her husband on the special nor was she mentioned, leading her to wonder why she was even on the president’s radar at all.

Using the president’s favorite form of communication in a way that appeared to be against him, Teigen implored her fans to not make the name she called him a trend. However, she became Twitter’s No. 1 trending topic after their exchange.

Loading...

Legend, on the other hand, went for a softer approach. He implored Trump’s wife, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, on Twitter to “praise” her husband because he “needed her.” Legend stated on the social media site that he could never imagine being president of a country and spending Sunday night “hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you.”

Fans of the couple quickly chimed in on Twitter, making memes regarding the exchange and sharing them with one another.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Trump blocked Teigen on Twitter more than two years ago, reported The Daily Beast.