Naomi Watts, 50, Stuns Fans In A Red Bikini In New Photo

Actress Naomi Watts is proving that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she prepares to celebrate turning 51-years-old later this month. The gorgeous star showed off her enviable body confidence in a new snap recently posted to her official Instagram account as she wowed her followers by taking a dip in the water in a red and white polka dot bikini.

In the photo, Naomi could be seen relaxing in a pool of water in her bright two-piece, which was made up of a plunging red and white triangle top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms that perfectly showcased her trim middle.

Watts – who will turn 51-years-old on September 28 – had her eyes closed and her arms out stretched as she floated around in the water.

In the caption of the jaw dropping new bikini shot, the King Kong actress revealed that she was enjoying some down time in the water while spending some time at THE BARAI Spa and Residential Suites in Thailand, which she described as being “bliss.”

Naomi also told her followers that she was spending some time in the idyllic location to finish up work on her upcoming movie Penguin Bloom, which also stars Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the star, with many remarking on how happy and healthy the mom of three – she shares 12-year-old Sasha, and 11-year-old Kai, 10-year-old Samuel with former husband Liev Schreiber – is looking as she enjoyed some time in the water in Thailand.

While one Instagram user told the star she looked “beautiful” in her red bikini look, another then commented, “You are still lookin very beautiful lady.”

“This is so amazing,” a third person commented on Watts’ photo, adding, “I can’t even describe how beautiful [you are].”

But it should probably come as little surprise to the star’s followers to see her looking to fit and healthy in a bikini, as the actress has previously admitted that living a healthy lifestyle is a big priority for her.

As reported by Prevention, Naomi previously shared one of her go-to workouts on Instagram and even revealed that she’d kicked off her day by attempting to do a seriously impressive 100 burpees.

“Feeling good with @courtney_deri @theclass nothing like a hundred burpees to start your day!!” she told her followers back in October. She revealed that she didn’t exactly hit the three-figure target, telling fans via hashtags #ifailed and #butfeltgoodanyway.

But while she definitely gets her workouts in, Watts previously told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that she exercises as part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“I try to work out as often as I can, but I’m not fanatical about fitness. My back carries most of my tension and if I’m stressed I can’t do high-impact exercise, so yoga and Pilates tend to work better for me,” she said.

Naomi added, “I try to eat healthily but I don’t deprive myself, if I want sweet things I’ll have it.”