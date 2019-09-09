Jon Bon Jovi Spills Intimate Details Of New Album On Fan Cruise

Jon Bon Jovi spilled the new title of the latest outing from his band Bon Jovi, as well as intimate details about the band’s future during an intimate show for fans held on a Mediterranean cruise titled Runaway to Paradise.

The singer and songwriter revealed that the new record will simply be titled, Bon Jovi: 2020.

“It’s an election year, so why not?” said Bon Jovi to fans, as reported by Variety. “I couldn’t do any worse.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member revealed that after the past four years, which saw many changes in the political landscape of the country, he felt it was time for him to speak out on issues he believed were important enough to be discussed. The band’s last album, 2016’s This House is Not For Sale dealt with the band moving on past the difficulties it endured after the abrupt departure of longtime guitarist Richie Sambora.

“This House is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us,” said the rock and roll star and activist during the cruise, where fans of the band gathered to tour the Mediterranean and spend some one-on-one time with the singer, who met and mingled with guests over the week-long outing. “Now I have a clear vision moving forward.”

The Runaway to Paradise cruise set sail from Barcelona to Palma on Monday, August 26 reported Variety.

Bon Jovi also noted that the forthcoming album will take the band in a new direction as they grow older and now wish to use their platform to occasionally speak out on socially conscious causes. The singer revealed the new album will include several tunes that will deal with the themes of post-traumatic stress disorder for our nation’s veterans and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas. “I’m very happy with it,” he said to fans in attendance. “It’s a different record.”

Bon Jovi also revealed that although as a songwriter he might be taking a political stance, he revealed that personally, he does not even know the political affiliations of his fellow band members which include David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and Phil X.

Loading...

“That’s the beauty of the music,” reported The Asbury Park Press of Bon Jovi’s statements regarding how the genre can bring people from opposite sides of the political landscape together. “It’s the honest to God truth. That’s why we’ve sols do many records and stuck around for three-plus decades because (the songs are) universal in their themes. I do not use the stage as a bully pulpit. I do not.”

Bon Jovi spent the spring of this year working at the Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studio, using social media to tease fans with snippets of some new tunes. No release date has been announced as yet for the upcoming album.