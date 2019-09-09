Devon Windsor Sizzles In Revealing Cut-Out Animal-Print Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel is flashing a whole lot of skin with her back to the camera in a sultry new snap.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new shot posted to social media. The 25-year-old beauty flashed some serious flesh in a gorgeous new photo posted to Instagram on September 8 as she modeled a fun and flirty yellow animal-print one-piece from her very own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The new snap had Devon posing in her skimpy swimsuit with her back to the camera as she showed off her assets and her toned back while posing in front of an array of palm trees.

Windsor had her head turned slightly to the side as she let her textured blonde hair flow down, flashing a whole lot of skin to the camera as she posed in the unique bathing suit which featured a large cut-out across her back.

The yellow zebra-print design also featured two cut-outs on either side of her waist to show even more of the supermodel’s seriously fit and toned body and was pretty high-cut to give the account’s followers a cheeky look at her pert booty.

In the caption of the upload posted over the weekend, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that the star was rocking the Kaylee Full Piece for the new swimwear photoshoot to promote her line, which officially launched earlier this year.

Windsor has pulled double duty as both designer and model for her swimwear brand, as many snaps of the star rocking different bikinis and swimsuits have surfaced online over the past few months.

One of the most recent sizzling photos of the stunner showed her sporting a strapless two-piece.

The Inquisitr shared the photo of the model earlier this month as she leaned back in her elbows while showing off the strapless polka dot look with large cut-outs across both of her hips.

Before that, Devon left even less to the imagination as The Inquisitr also reported that she posted a photo of herself enjoying an outdoor shower in a tiny green strapless bikini made up of a skimpy top and matching high-cut bottoms.

And because she’s no stranger to stripping down to her swimwear or her lingerie for Victoria’s Secret, while also having walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, she previously told Ocean Drive that a whole lot of hard work goes into getting the body she needs for her job.

“We train like professional athletes to get ready for the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] show. I train two-a-days in the gym six months before the show, but that’s one of the things that makes it so special,” Devon shared during the interview of how she keeps her body in such amazing shape.

“It celebrates women, confidence and being yourself. I don’t eat less. I eat more, but I eat healthier because I’m looking to build my butt muscles and get my abs in shape,” Windsor then continued. “I’m not trying to look like a waif. I just want to look healthy and strong and sexy, so I can feel that way too.”