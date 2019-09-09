Courtney Love Blasts Pharma Wife Joss Sackler For Reportedly Trying To Pay Her To Attend Fashion Week Show

The Hole frontwoman says she won't sell out.

Courtney Love says she won’t be going anywhere near the New York Fashion Week show curated by Joss Sackler.

The wife of David Sackler, whose family owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, allegedly tried to woo Love to attend her Fashion Week show with offers of money, a glam team, car service, and a custom-made dress, but the Hole frontwoman didn’t bite.

According to Page Six, Joss’s team allegedly tried to pay Love, a recovering opioid addict, more than $100,000 to attend the controversial NYFW show for Joss’s line, LBV Care of Joss Sackler, at the Bowery Hotel Terrace.

While the fashion brand has no relation to Purdue Pharma’s opioid dynasty other than the fact that Joss is married into the family, Love took issue with the invite, telling Page Six that the Sacklers — a family that has gotten rich off of the opioid epidemic and currently faces thousands of lawsuits related to Purdue pharmaceuticals — have “no shame.”

“I am one of the most famous reformed junkies on the planet – my husband died on heroin – What is it about me that says to Joss Sackler, ‘I will sell out to you?’ Well, I won’t.”

Love was reportedly invited to attend the LVB show with an offer of $100,000, hair and make-up, car service, and a custom-made LBV “Phoenix” dress embroidered with 24-carat gold thread.

But the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain said she would “never” take money from the Sackler family, who have made billions off the controversial drug OxyContin.

“This request from Joss Sackler is shameless and offensive after everything I, many of my friends, and millions of other addicts have been through with OxyContin. I’m sober, but I will always be an opioid addict, it doesn’t vanish. I will always be that, I am just in recovery.”

Love went on to describe Sackler as “delusional” and questioned why her family doesn’t give money to rehab facilities or create a non-addictive painkiller.

Page Six notes that in emails sent to Love it was stated that Sackler and LBV creative director Elizabeth Kennedy were hoping to get her front and center at the brand’s Fashion Week show because they are huge fans of the singer, who “best embodies the women they are dressing…strong and undeterred.”

LBV spokesperson Elizabeth Tuke told Page Six that Love’s claims about the Fashion Week invite were “not accurate,” but confirmed the outspoken rock star would not be attending the show.

Loading...

Courtney Love has been open about her addictions to drugs, including OxyContin, and she just celebrated one year of sobriety. The “Miss World” singer recently told L’Officiel that these days, a night out with her would include “massages, jasmine tea, and Netflix.”

Love, a Fashion Week fan, added that she planned to attend the Christian Siriano and Sies Marjan shows this year, and she recalled her favorite New York Fashion Week memory.

“Batsheva Hay’s runway show in her shop,” Love said. “Her line was all babydoll dresses, and Esther McGregor sang ‘Miss World.'”

While Love won’t be attending the LBV event, The New York Post reports that a representative for Bowery Terrace estimates that between 75 and 100 ­attendees are expected for Sackler’s show on Monday. But fashion insiders are questioning who would actually go amid the Sackler family’s controversy.