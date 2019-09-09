Sharon Osbourne Shows Off Her New Face Lift On ‘The Talk’ Season 10 Premiere

There will be two 'new' faces at 'The Talk' table.

Sharon Osbourne will debut her new face on The Talk Season 10 premiere. The longtime talk show host, who is now the only original co-host remaining on the CBS chatfest, will show viewers the results of her facelift when the show returns for its 10th season on Monday.

Osbourne, 66, told Entertainment Tonight that viewers the change in her face won’t be drastic and that she was simply looking to get a more refreshed look.

“It’s not a new look. I mean, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I’m going and just having a refresh. Like I’ve had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed.”

Osbourne, who is affectionately called Mrs. O on The Talk, had had previously vowed to never get any more plastic surgery after she had a preventative double mastectomy nearly a decade ago. But last season on The Talk, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne teased her summertime surgery, telling viewers that the booked procedure would take place in August and that she’d have a “new face” when the show returns for its milestone season.

Sharon told fans it will look like she ” used to do creams,” and she made it clear she won’t have a “Catwoman” look because she doesn’t want to go that far with it.

As previously reported by Page Six, The Talk Season 10 premiere will feature Osbourne “unveiling her refreshed look after undergoing her recent face lift.” While publicity photos for the new season have been released, Osbourne’s new face has not been shown in any promo photos or in The Talk’s new promo videos, so her new look will truly be a surprise for viewers.

CBS is already teasing the new “face” on The Talk—actually, two new faces. In addition to Sharon’s newly unveiled face, newcomer Marie Osmond will make her debut as a full-time co-host at a newly renovated Talk table alongside Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve for “Viewer Appreciation Week.” You can see the promo below.

Osbourne has been vocal about her past cosmetic procedures. The Talk host explained that she started having plastic surgery because she didn’t want to look like her mom. According to Page Six, the British TV personality has undergone facelifts, tummy tucks, breast reduction and more, all of which she detailed on her 2013 book, Unbreakable.

“There’s not much I haven’t had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether,” Osbourne wrote.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.