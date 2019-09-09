WWE Rumors: More Signs Hint At Top ‘Raw’ Champion’s Reported Move To ‘SmackDown’ Next Month

In just a few more weeks, SmackDown Live will be moving from the USA Network to Fox, where it will changing time slots from Tuesday nights and getting the new name Friday Night SmackDown. This move could herald a number of changes as WWE and Fox try to present the blue brand on a more similar level with Monday Night Raw, thus allowing SmackDown to shed its longtime label as the “B-show.” As The Inquisitr recently noted, these changes could include erstwhile Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch changing brands, possibly as part of next month’s WWE brand draft.

In a newer report from WrestlingNews.co, Paul Davis pointed out that Fox appears to have been dropping a number of hints that Lynch could be switching brands in October, including her presence in the network’s commercials during Sunday’s Week 1 NFL game broadcasts. According to Davis, Lynch’s ring theme was used on some of the ads that aired during commercial breaks, just days after “The Man” was one of several Raw superstars who took part in a Fox Sports WWE photoshoot, with Lynch reportedly being joined by Alexa Bliss, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio. So far, none of these other superstars have shown up on WWE’s promotional clips for SmackDown on Fox.

Separately, WrestlingNews.co owner Angel Aramboles took to Twitter to share a clip from Sunday’s game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, which included a brief plug for Friday Night SmackDown. The ad featured Lynch on the extreme right of the graphic, which also included established SmackDown stars Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Asuka, and Kofi Kingston.

While Davis opined that the recent ads aren’t surprising due to Lynch’s status as one of WWE’s top stars regardless of brand, he also explained that these promos were rather timely because of the company’s ongoing plans to make sure SmackDown is no longer seen as the B-brand.

Been a busy week with Austin, 2K and ESPN. But all I want the people who have cheered me, followed me, helped me and supported me to know is: those that have hurt me will be collected on. pic.twitter.com/QQQ7eR4BFW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 6, 2019

At the moment, it isn’t clear whether Lynch’s fiancé, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, may also be changing brands next month. However, there has been some speculation that Lynch may lose her Raw Women’s title to Sasha Banks on Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view, as stated in the aforementioned report from The Inquisitr.

As it won’t be another three episodes of SmackDown before the blue brand debuts on Fox on October 4, there’s still a lot that could happen as far as WWE’s plans to shake up its roster are concerned. Fans will likely have to wait until WWE’s brand draft, which will reportedly take place on October 11 and 14, to find out whether Becky Lynch is indeed taking her talents back to SmackDown after an impressive six-month run on Monday Night Raw.