‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 10: Ridge Covers Up Thomas’ Dirty Crimes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will do the unthinkable. He will choose to cover up Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) crimes instead of encouraging his son to face the consequences for what he has done.

Thomas knows how to play his father. When Ridge confronted him about Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident, Thomas eventually broke down and gave his father a partial confession. He admitted that he had chased Emma down Mulholland and had watched her car go off the road. He said that he had not called for help because he knew that it was too late for the Forrester Creations’ intern.

Ridge had been furious to hear of his son’s crime. He lambasted Thomas and called him a despicable human being. However, Thomas then turned on the waterworks and mentioned Caroline Spencer. The designer claimed that he had been in a fog since her death and that he felt as if he was not good enough for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Ridge bought the act, hook, line, and sinker, and told his boy that everything was going to be okay. Thomas knew that he had won the round because his father would do anything to protect him.

Ridge lambastes Thomas as his son recounts to him the series of events on the night that Emma died. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/FxsdhwiY4l #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IjSJj6lHzr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2019

It seems as if Ridge has concocted a plan which will buy Thomas some time. The designer already told his father that he cleared his GPS’ memory after Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) checked it. Xander had confronted him and told him that the GPS system had confirmed that he was also on Mulholland at the time of Emma’s death. Thomas then wiped the evidence so that the authorities could not use the same evidence against him.

Ridge knows that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) also suspects that Thomas murdered Emma. Flo is currently in jail because she could not scrape the bail money together to get out. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will ask Flo to tell the detective that she doesn’t know if Thomas was involved in Emma’s accident. In exchange, Ridge will pay her bail money.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will take the deal and walk away from her life in jail. Ridge will buy some valuable time for his son as he tries to clear his son’s name. However, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be very angry once she learns of her husband’s actions.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.