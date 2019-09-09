Tammy Hembrow Rocks Minuscule White String Bikini On The Beach

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

The latest skin-baring snap of the Australian bombshell was shared on Sunday, September 8, and was an instant hit with her 9.8 million Instagram followers. In the photo, the beauty was caught enjoying a relaxing day on the beach, standing with her feet in the cool water as waves crashed into the shore. The camera was positioned behind Tammy, not only capturing the beautiful scene, but also getting a nearly full-length look at the model herself, who was sporting the skimpiest white string bikini imaginable.

Tammy sent pulses racing in her barely there swimwear that left very little to the imagination. The minuscule bikini hardly provided any coverage to the 25-year-old’s famous figure, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the seriously NSFW display. Cleavage spilled out of the sides of her tiny triangle-style top that was white with blue lining, while its halter neck style exposed her toned and tan back to her audience.

Even more risque was the babe’s bikini bottoms, which left her curvaceous backside exposed in its entirety. It left Tammy’s peachy derriere completely uncovered thanks to its dangerously cheeky thong style, and her fans certainly took notice of the view. Its thin string waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass frame.

The blond bombshell kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a set of dainty hoop earrings. She wore her signature platinum hair tied in french braids that cascaded down her back, and sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

As per usual with the Aussie beauty’s snaps, fans quickly began showering the new upload with love. At the time of this writing, Tammy’s latest post has racked up over 287,000 likes within 10 hours of going live to the account. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“Body is perfect,” one person wrote, while another called Tammy a “goddess.”

“Best pic I’ve seen in a long time. Amazing,” commented a third.

Tammy is hardly new to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared snaps from another day on the beach. This time, the beauty enjoyed some fun in the sun in a blue bikini that was even more risque than her look in her most recent post, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.