Gabby Epstein’s Flirty Floral Bikini Snaps Drive Instagram Wild

Gabby Epstein treated her Instagram fandom to yet another look at her fabulous bikini body this weekend, and they went absolutely wild for it.

The new upload were shared to the Australian bombshell’s feed on Sunday, September 8, and became an instant hit with her millions of followers. It contained a duo of photos that captured the beauty standing in a doorway of her hotel room as she stepped outside to the balcony. As for what the babe was doing next, it is quite possible that she was getting ready to hit the pool or the beach, as she was dressed in nothing but a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Gabby sent pulses racing in her scandalous swimwear the did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The barely there two-piece boasted a bold, floral pattern of bright pinks, purples, and oranges that alone was enough to captivate the attention of her 2.2 million followers, though it is safe to say that her killer body had already done the job.

Cleavage spilled out of the model’s low scoop-neck top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, while a flirty ruffle along the hemline drew even more attention to her exposed decolletage. The lower half of Gabby’s swimwear was arguably even more risque, exposing her toned legs and curves almost in their entirety. It featured the same ruffle detail along its hemline, which sat low on the babe’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, which often make an appearance on her social media pages.

The model kept her look simple and skipped adding any accessories, letting her impressive figure and bright bikini take center stage. She held her platinum tresses up high behind her head, while a few wisps fell out over her face, highlighting her makeup-free face and striking natural beauty.

Fans heaped praise onto the Aussie beauty’s latest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, Gabby’s new post has already racked up over 46,000 likes after 11 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Swimsuit look amazing on you,” one person wrote, while another said that Gabby has the “best body.”

Loading...

“Omg you are a goddess,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown off her incredible bikini body on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty slipped into another bikini earlier this week — this time with a navy blue-and-white gingham pattern — which drove her fans equally as insane.