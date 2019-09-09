Hannah Godwin Gets Flirty In A Crop Top As Fans Speculate On Relationship Status With Dylan

Hannah Godwin shared a new Instagram post a couple of days ago rocking a crop top and skirt. While there were plenty of compliments in the comments section about her good looks, there were also tons of people who speculated about her relationship status with Dylan Barbour.

The update consisted of two photos, both of which were taken in the same spot. Hannah wore a white crop top, which she buttoned down the front. She paired this with a silky, light blue skirt.

The skirt had a high slit on her left leg, which let her show off her toned body. The reality TV star also wore her hair in a high bun, which she secured with a scrunchie.

Meanwhile, Godwin accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

In the first photo, she gave a slight pout while wearing pink lipstick, and looked over to her left.

Meanwhile, the second photo showed Hannah from further away. She placed her right hand by her lips, as she hugged herself with her left arm. She also held a white handbag.

The comments section was alive with fans who talked about Bachelor in Paradise.

“R you with Dylan,” wondered a fan.

“Dylan probably wants to comment heart eyes on this pic so bad,” noted another fan.

“Dylan and Hannah are SO together after paradise,” declared a follower.

“Just marry @dylanbarbour already we need Dylan babiesssssssssssss,” said another follower.

“She better be engaged,” said an Instagram user.

And while there was plenty of love for Hannah and her potential relationship with Dylan, there were also some haters that snuck in.

“You and Dylan are the most boring couple ever. It doesn’t look like you have a personality at all!” complained an Instagram user.

“Im forced to watch this show with my wife and i agree 100%,” said another social media user.

In addition, there were people that weren’t so concerned with Hannah’s relationship status, as they were about complimenting her looks.

“Post insight about how you stay so tiny!!” asked a fan.

“Wow my wife looks amazing,” joked another fan.

“The real life Cinderella,” commented a follower.

“The cutest person. Can I be u,” said another follower.

“The prettiest girl I’ve ever seen,” declared a fan.

This isn’t to mention that five days ago, Godwin shared another post that showed her rocking a light bodysuit. She paired this with green, high-waisted pants with thin stripes down the front of her legs.

This update received over 182,000 likes.