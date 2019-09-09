Prosecutors Think That Felicity Huffman Spending Actual Jail Time Will Send A Message To Other Celebrities

Prosecutors are calling for Felicity Huffman to spend a month behind bars for paying to have her daughter's SAT responses fixed.

Ever since the news broke of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman’s arrest this past April, there’s been a lot of speculation about what fate she would face for her crimes. Huffman paid $15,000 so that her daughter, Sophia Macy’s, SAT responses would be corrected. She owned up to what she did and took a plea deal. Because of her remorse, she is facing a fairly light sentence that she will receive next week, according to Today.

The prosecution team is recommending that Huffman spend one month behind bars. She would also have to pay a $20,000 fine and do 250 hours of community service. She’d also be on probation for a year. In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t too bad of an outlook considering what other individuals involved in the scandal are facing.

In a court filing released on Friday, the prosecution team explained their reasoning for recommending this sentence. They believe that if a wealthy and successful celebrity like Huffman spends actual time in jail, it will serve as a sort of warning for other celebrity parents that may have considered committing similar crimes or using their wealth to try to get past the rules.

They also don’t think house arrest would be proper punishment in Huffman’s case because she’d be confined in a lavish mansion with every amenity she could want.

“In the context of this case, neither probation nor home confinement (in a large home in the Hollywood Hills with an infinity pool) would constitute meaningful punishment or deter others from committing similar crimes,” the court filing read.

The prosecution team also pointed out that Huffman’s efforts “weren’t driven by need or desperation, but by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity.”

Huffman wrote a lengthy letter to the judge in which she explained that she did what she did because she wanted her daughter to have a shot at getting into a good school that would help her reach her dream to study theater. She didn’t want her to miss out just because she didn’t perform well in math. She also emphasized that her daughter did not know of her mother’s wrongdoings and was greatly hurt and humiliated by the entire thing.

Meanwhile, Full House star Lori Loughlin is facing a much harsher sentence if she is convicted for her part in the scandal. She and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure their daughters a place at the University of Southern California. She didn’t take a plea deal and could spend as much as 40 years in prison.