Joe Biden Opens Up 10-Point Lead Over Bernie Sanders In ‘Washington Post’ Poll, Elizabeth Warren In 3rd Place

Just four days after a new poll showed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren surging to within five percentage points of frontrunner and former United States Vice President Joe Biden, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, a poll released on Sunday appears to restore the race to roughly where it has been at least since Biden declared his candidacy on April 25 — with Biden in front of the pack by double digits.

The new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Biden leading the field among registered voters nationwide with 29 percent support, a full 10 points ahead of second-place Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who had 19 percent. Warren scored 18 percent in the poll.

But in the Economist/YouGov poll released on Wednesday, Warren appeared to have pulley’s close to Biden, and above Sanders, with 22 percent nationwide among “likely” voters, to 26 for Biden. Sanders trailed with 14 percent.

No other candidate polled in the double digits in either the Economist/YouGov poll or the ABC News /Washington Post poll.

“The field of Democratic presidential contenders is increasingly a story of three,” wrote Slate.com political reporter Daniel Politi on Sunday, calling Biden, Sanders, and Warren “the clear frontrunners while everyone else is clustered at the bottom.”

A CBS/YouGov “battleground tracker” poll of early primary states also showed a close race among those three candidates.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has established herself as one of three Democratic frontrunners. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

In that CBS/YouGov poll, Warren leads the field, a single point ahead of Biden in New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada, with 26 percent from those states, to 25 for Biden, and 19 for Sanders. But the bulk of Biden’s support comes from South Carolina where the former vice-president is well ahead with 43 percent to just 18 for Sanders and 14 for Warren.

Biden continues to hold a commanding lead among black voters, who generally determine the results of Democratic primaries in southern states. A recent Morning Consult poll showed Biden well ahead of Sanders among black voters, with 41 percent to 20 percent for Sanders, according to Politico.

Biden’s history as a loyal Vice President to President Barack Obama — the first and so far only African-American to win the White House — as well as the belief that he is the most likely candidate to defeat Donald Trump, are the two main factors driving black voter support for Biden, Cliff Albright, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter, told Politico.

Biden has led Trump, mostly by wide margins, in 19 consecutive polls since he declared his candidacy, as The Inquisitr reported.

In the updated Real Clear Politics average of all Democratic primary polls, Biden continues to hold a clear lead nationwide over the Democratic field. In the polling average, Biden holds an 11.7- point lead over second-place Warren, with Sanders only slightly behind Warren by half of one point.