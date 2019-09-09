British Instagram Model Tia Lineker Licks Lollipop In String Bikini

Another day, another sexy snapshot by British Instagram model Tia Lineker.

It was less than 10 hours ago that Lineker shared a steamy snapshot of herself rocking a grey-toned string bikini top. While she was presumably wearing a matching bottom, she had a long sleeve white jacket tied around her waist that concealed what she was sporting underneath.

Showing off an ample amount of skin, the skimpy bikini top allowed the model to flaunt her toned abs for the camera. Tia wore her long brunette and blonde locks up in a tight ball style bun on her head. With a pair of sunglasses on her face, she had a red lollipop in one hand and a red tennis racket in the other.

In the second photo attached to the Instagram post, the model popped her booty and head in the opposite direction. She also moved the cherry red sucker toward her mouth and seductively gave it a lick for the camera.

In the caption of the photo, the social media influencer jested about how she believed she was good at tennis until she got onto a court and learned otherwise. She, however, decided to seize the moment as an opportunity for a few cute snapshots.

The sexy snap was well-received by her followers as it accumulated just shy of 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments inside of 12 hours.

The photo came just 48 hours after Tia commanded the attention of her 223,000 Instagram followers in a breathtaking black one-piece suit.

The 21-year-old fashionista posed for the snap on an outdoor balcony in Ibiza where she was wrapping up her summer vacation.

In the photo, Tia stood overlooking a beautiful hilly landscape with the ocean further in the background. She posed with one arm up shielding her eyes from the sun while looking out over the water.

Loading...

The Instagram bombshell wore a stunning black swimsuit that had thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. The entire midsection of the suit featured generous diamond shape cutouts that extended all the way to the mid-chest level. The design left very little to the imagination and put generous amounts of her midriff and underboob on display. The bottom of the suit cut high on the hip and showed off Tia’s toned, tanned legs.

Lineker wore her highlighted locks down, letting them fall behind her shoulders. Her tresses had a tousled wet look as if she had been enjoying a day in the water. She accessorized her sassy summer look with several gold layered necklaces and chunky gold bracelets. She also wore a pair of stylish black sunglasses to complete the look.