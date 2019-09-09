Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Exposes Chest In See-Through Bra

Russian bombshell, Ekaterina Zueva, gave her 2.2 million Instagram fans something to talk about with her newest update.

The photo showed her posing in a bedroom, which had a wall that was entirely lined with books. The bookshelf had at least ten tiers, with colorful hardback and paperbacks decorating the shelves.

Meanwhile, Ekaterina rocked a sheer, lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Unfortunately, the photo is too revealing to share here, but you can check it out on her Instagram page.

The lingerie was a light purple color, with lace accents throughout. Zueva tugged at the bottoms with her left hand, as she popped her left hip to accentuate her curves.

The model also wore a black, leather jacket that she threw over her shoulders. Meanwhile, she gave a sultry look for the camera with her lips slightly parted. Her hair was down in a heavy right part, and she wore a choker-style necklace. The jewelry was black with a silver round accent in the center.

Ekaterina crossed her right leg over her left and revealed her multi-colored pedicure.

One fan was lucky enough to get a response from the model.

“How do you say (wow) in your language?” they asked.

“Same wow as in your language,” responded Zueva.

Plus, it looked like many people were in agreement that the model was setting her page on fire.

“So beautiful and mega [fire],” complimented a fan, who used the fire emoji to make their point.

“YOU ARE SOOO FIRE GIRL!” exclaimed another fan.

There were also many followers that focused on her toned bod.

“What a body amazing,” gushed a follower.

“You body look perfect,” observed another follower.

“Here is to lookin at one of the most beautiful women in the world,” said a fan.

And for some fans, the backdrop was something to take note of too.

“That’s a bomb location babe,” said a follower.

“Very impressive library,” said another follower.

There were also fans that alluded to her being a mom.

“Off you go then and be a good full-time mother,” joked a fan.

In addition, one follower left a detailed message based on a prior share by the model.

“I read your advice on eating healthily very carefully. I really like your opinion. I believe that diets (of all kinds) lead to anomalies that are impossible to manage for long…,” they said.

Fans can hope for more revealing updates in the coming days.