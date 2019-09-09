Grace Elizabeth Looks Nothing Short Of Stunning In A Very Revealing Black Dress

Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth recently took to her Instagram page and shared a jaw-dropping picture which made her fans go wild with excitement and admiration.

In the picture, the gorgeous model could be seen wearing a long black dress with a plunging neckline, one which allowed the model to expose her bare chest as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts. The thigh-high slit of the dress, adorned with yellow tassels, also allowed the model to show off her legs. She completed her look with a pair of black high heels.

Grace wore her hair into a sleek ponytail and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The picture was captured while the model was attending the Vanity Fair cocktail party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York, an event which hosted the best-dressed people of film, TV, art, and fashion.

According to an article by Vogue, other prominent celebs who attended the event included the editor in chief of Vanity Fair, Radhika Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Rami Malek, Natalia Dyer, Keanu Reeves, Elle Fanning, and Lena Waithe, among others.

Within a day of posting, the picture has amassed close to 16,000 likes and several comments where fans drooled over the hot model and showered her with compliments.

Apart from her fans, many of Grace’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture. These included Lauren Layne, Maya Stepper, Lily Aldridge, Lorena Rae, Leomie Anderson, and Caroline Kelly, among others.

“Stunningly beautiful!!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Looking awesome darling,” said another.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “stunning,” “classic shot,” “looking amazing,” “very glamorous,” and “you’re a queen,” to praise the model.

The model posted another picture in the same outfit where she could be seen striking a side pose. Even though Grace didn’t show any skin in the snap, it successfully accrued more than 20,000 likes and about 100 comments. This shows that the model doesn’t need to show off skin in order to grab her fans’ attention and they seem to love her in all types of outfits.

Grace also shared several pictures from the runway of the New York Fashion Week, which is taking place from September 6 to September 14.

In the first set of pictures, Grace could be seen modeling for Khaite in a white blouse and blue flared pants, while in the second post, she could be seen walking for Kate Spade.