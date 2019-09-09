Watch Azerbaijan Vs. Croatia Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group E Showdown

Croatia looks to go to the top of the table in Group E of the 2020 UEFA qualifiers when they travel to Baku to face winless Azerbaijan.

Winless Azerbaijan, a team that has never qualified for the European championships since splitting from the former Soviet Union in 1992, will look to pull off a major upset at home when they host last year’s FIFA World Cup runners-up, Croatia.

Croatia is fighting to take over the top of the table in the 2020 UEFA qualifying Group E, as UEFA indicates. At the same time, they sit only three points ahead of Wales with four games left to play in the qualifying round, meaning that advancement to next year’s Euro group stage is far from guaranteed.

Croatia will try to take care of business against the struggling Azerbaijan side in the match that will stream live from Baku.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Azerbaijan vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group E match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Azerbaijan Time at the 11,000-seat Eighth Kilometer District Stadium, also known as Bakcell Arena, in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on Monday, September 9. In Croatia, the livestream will begin at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 5 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at noon ET, 9 a.m. PT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening, India Standard Time.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture back in March, Azerbaijan put a scare into “The Chequered Ones” by jumping to a quick lead thanks to a 19th-minute goal by 23-year-old Ramil Şeydayev, per Soccerway. But an equalizer just before the half from Glasgow Rangers defender Borna Barišić, followed by an winner in the 79th minute by Hoffenheim star striker Andrej Kramarić, sealed the day for Croatia.

Azerbaijan have not defeated a higher-ranked team since 2016, when they scored a 1-0 upset over Norway in Baku, according to League Lane. Though Azerbaijan has faced Croatia three times, all in Euro qualifiers, without a win, they did hold Croatia to a nil-nil draw in the lone Baku fixture, perhaps giving them a ray of hope in the Monday match.

Maksim Medvedev will captain Azerbaijan. Harry Trump / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Azerbaijan vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, access ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is available free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch Azerbaijan vs. Croatia stream live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. Fans should be aware that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

Another way to watch the Azerbaijan vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier clash stream live online from Baku is to access the stream provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes. You can also download the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Milli vs. Vatreni UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

In Azerbaijan, CBC Sport streams the game online, while in Croatia, the Euro 2020 qualifier will be streamed live by NOVA TV.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription will be required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the main streaming source. Across much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a compilation of further livestream sources for Azerbaijan vs. Croatia around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV.