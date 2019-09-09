‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Looks Smokin’ Hot In See-Through Black Dress On Instagram

As a Playboy model, Lexi wood has no qualms about showing off her body on Instagram. Nonetheless, she has proved time and again that she can look effortlessly gorgeous in all types of outfits.

That’s exactly what she did in her latest picture, where she looked nothing short of gorgeous. Wearing a black see-through outfit that allowed her to show off plenty of skin, the model posed for the picture while sitting in her car.

She opted for a full face of makeup, which included a mauve lip color, bronze eyeshadow, lots of mascara, and a tinge of coral blusher that accentuated her cheekbones. The model teamed her mesh top with a pair of silk trousers, while she wore her hair into messy bun.

Finally, she accessorized with small hoop earrings and two delicate gold chains to keep it chic, yet glamorous.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in New York, and within nine hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 28,000 likes and over 200 comments, as fans and followers drooled over Lexi’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans, some of her fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Kristina Levina, Rachell Vallori, Hana Giraldo, Uche, and Tyrone Smith, to name a few.

“Wow! You are gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Hi, you are a HOTTIE!!! Are you married or do you have a boyfriend?” another fan questioned.

While a third fan wrote that she is in love with Lexi’s top, adding that the model is looking insane.

Other fans called the model “stunning,” “goddess,” “simply fantastic,” and absolutely flawless,” to express their admiration.

Lexi also treated her fans to another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a black coat that she accessorized with a studded belt, one which accentuated her slim waist. The ensemble allowed the model to make quite a style statement, as she paired it with clear high heels and a black handbag. The model also showed off her long, sexy legs through her outfits that left her fans completely awestruck.

Loading...

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued about 40,000 likes and about 300 comments, which shows that Lexi doesn’t necessarily need to strip down to her bikinis or pose nude in order to attract her fans.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, apart from Playboy, the Canadian native has also been featured by some well-known magazines, including Vogue Japan and Galore Magazine.

Per The Daily Mail, the model shot to fame for having a short-lived fling with Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham.