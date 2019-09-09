Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Crop Top And Thigh-High Leather Boots

Yovanna Ventura has proved yet again that she looks good no matter what she wears.

On Saturday, September 7, the social media sensation took to her page to share a new set of photos that her fans have gone absolutely wild over. The beauty was captured striking a series of poses while out and about in New York City, with the background of a bright yellow taxi and a massive building behind her. As per usual, the Instagram model looked absolutely flawless in the snaps, showing off her figure in a simple-yet-sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Yovanna often shows some skin on her social media page, and the stunning new street snaps were no exception. She sent pulses racing in a tiny graphic t-shirt that cropped in the middle of her torso, allowing her to flaunt her enviably flat midsection and sculpted abs to her 5.4 million followers who without a doubt took notice of the exposed area.

Fans swiping through the rest of the post were treated to full-length looks of her ensemble, including a glimpse of her tighter-than-skin jeans that hugged her figure in all of the right ways. The light-wash denim clung tight to the 23-year-old’s famous booty and toned thighs, while its waistband buttoned high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

To finish off the look, Yovanna turned up the heat by adding a pair of thigh-high leather boots that arguably brought the perfect amount of sexiness. Around her shoulder, she slung a small purse to carry her belongings and also sported a pair of trendy yellow sunglasses for a pop of color. A pair of large hoop earrings peaked out from underneath her long, brunette tresses, which the stunner wore down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, highlighting her breathtaking beauty.

Fans of the Instagram bombshell showered her upload from the Big Apple with love. Within the first day of going live to the social media platform, the post has racked up nearly 57,000 likes and more than 400 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re flawless,” one person wrote, while another called Yovanna the “total package.”

Loading...

“Can you be anymore perfect,” questioned a third.

Yovanna’s Instagram feed is full of steamy shots of the babe showing off her incredible figure. Another new post on her page saw her putting on a leggy display in a gorgeous, curve-hugging black dress that left one of her toned legs completely exposed, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.