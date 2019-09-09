‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Nearly Breaks The Internet In Cowboy Hat & Daisy Dukes

Yanet Garcia’s latest Instagram share is definitely one of her hottest yet.

The brunette beauty has been flooding her Instagram account with a ton of NSFW photos in recent weeks and each and every image that she shares brings her followers to their knees. While she’s most well-known for showing off her amazing figure in bikinis or some sort of sexy workout ensemble, she also stuns in plenty of other outfits as well. In the most recent photo that was posted to her page, Yanet smolders.

In the hot new shot, the weather girl poses against a brown and red background. Garcia leans her head back in the shot and wears a seductive look on her face while staring right into the camera. The beauty wears her long, brunette locks down and curled as well as a face full of gorgeous makeup that includes eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a worn-out cowboy hat.

And while her face and hair are definitely on fire, it’s her stunning outfit that is really turning heads. On top, Garcia dons a long sleeve black crop top that shows off just a hint of her taut tummy. She pairs the look with a tiny pair of daisy dukes that are distressed and extremely short. The post has only been live on her page for an hour but it’s already earning the model a ton of attention from fans with over 62,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some of Garcia’s fans commented on the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they are big fans. A few more followers commented on the caption of the image while many also chimed in using only emoji.

“Ur [sic] fulfilled in every way possible and ur man is very lucky to have u,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“That’s way too hottt!!,” another fan raved with a kissy-face emoji.

Earlier this year, Garcia celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram by sharing a bikini clad photo as well as a sweet caption on how she got to where she is today. A few months later, she’s already hit 11 million followers and it’s just a matter of time before she gets to 12 million.