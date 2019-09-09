Lisa Rinna Shows Off Toned Legs And Bouncy Walk On The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna showed off her toned legs and stellar strut when she walked the runway at the Kyle Richards x Shahida show at New York Fashion Week. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a black satin bodysuit and red patterned overcoat and received applause and cheers as she showcased the clothing.

Lisa posted a video of her walk on her Instagram and she got a lot of praise for it in the comments section.

“And fashion week is OVA! Yaaasssss Rinna!!” wrote TV personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

“That walk!!!!” wrote actress Jennifer Tilly.

“Glamour,” wrote Halson creative director, Cameron Silver.

“YAAAASSSSS,” model and media personality Gigi Gorgeous added.

Her non-famous fans chimed in with compliments as well.

“A god damn QUEEN,” one fan commented.

“You’re definitely a head-turning gorgeous woman,” another wrote.

But she received some negative feedback on her walk too. Although those comments seemed to be in the minority.

“What’s with that little hop in your walk?” one critic wrote. “With so many models in your life, you would think one of them would have given you a proper walking lesson before walking that runway.” But another commenter expressed that they loved the “hop” in her walk

“That bounce though!!” an admirer wrote.

As Women’s Wear Daily reports, the collection is a collaboration between RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and designer Shahida Clayton. And LA Splash notes, Shahida is well known for creating elegant resort wear and her collections typically feature printed kaftans, signature”three-way” convertible silk dresses perfect for exotic vacations in the sun.

“I love being creative in fashion,” Kyle said to WWD of the collection. She went on to add that she felt inspired to create these new designs after she closed her boutique in Beverly Hills. Although her husband, Mauricio Urbansky, told her to “take a breath” before she started anything new, she decided to talk to Shahida about the collaboration anyway. Kyle had stocked Shahida’s designs at her boutiques and had even worn some of her clothing on The Real Housewives “for years,” so a project together made sense.

Photos of the collection published by WWD reveal that it’s filled with bright colorful prints and luxe-looking flowy garments. They are looks that will fit right in on the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. So don’t be surprised if you see them pop up on a future episode, especially when Kyle Richards is on screen.