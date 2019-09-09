Seafood Products From Kroger Have Been Recalled After Multiple Cases Of Scombroid Poisoning

Kroger customers should be warned about some of the store's seafood.

Most of the time, you can tell by the smell of a food item if it has gone bad or isn’t safe to eat. Maybe the texture of it changed or it tastes off. With fish this is usually particularly evident because of its strong odor. But some Kroger customers have gotten ill from eating the supermarket’s spoiled fish and had no idea that what they were consuming wasn’t safe. There have been several cases of scombroid poisoning that was caused by Kroger’s yellowfin tuna steaks causing the FDA to issue a recall of the product, according to Today.

Scombroid poisoning is a serious condition and leads to some pretty undesirable symptoms, including flushing and rash on the face and body, sweating, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Health officials say that it is hard to tell just by the smell or look of the fish that it can lead to scombroid poisoning. It might not smell or even taste abnormal.

However, it wouldn’t take long for the symptoms to begin showing up. There have been three different accounts of Scombroid poisoning in Ohio. The three individuals affected bought the yellowfin tuna steaks from three different Kroger stores. The states affected by the recall include Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

If Kroger customers have the yellowfin tuna steaks in their refrigerator at home, they should hesitate consuming or serving the product. While the fish has been removed from shelves, there is not much the store can do about the steaks that were already purchased. Those that did purchase the product should check the sell-by date to tell whether or not it is safe to eat. If it has the sell-by date of August 29, 2019, to September 14, 2019, it is best to return it for a full refund or throw it out. Taking the risk and simply hoping the product is safe to consume can end in some serious consequences.

Kroger recalls certain fish products over scombroid poisoning concerns https://t.co/I5u4v7jXCF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 8, 2019

Loading...

Kroger announced the specific details regarding the recall on their website, reminding customers to check their freezers for the product.

“The product may be contaminated with Scombrotoxin and if eaten could result in severe illness in those individuals who may consume this product. Please check your freezer for this product, as it may have been frozen for storage. Please return the product to this store for a full refund.”

While most people recover from this type of poisoning on their own, severe reactions can cause breathing problems.