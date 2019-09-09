Brooks Nader Displays Cleavage In Strapless Dress

Brooks Nader shared a couple of photos from the Harper’s Bazaar“Icons” event, and the update has received over 10,000 likes so far.

The first photo was a zoomed-in look at Brooks from her chest up, while the second photo showed her look from head to toe.

Nader’s dress was white with a plunge neckline, which left her cleavage on display. It then flowed out into a baggy fit, as she cinched the top with a black ribbon. The ribbon hung down the front of her.

Brooks looked at the camera straight-on, and placed her left hand on her hips. Meanwhile, she popped out her right foot.

The model wore her hair down in a heavy right part. She slicked down the top, and then curled her hair for a sophisticated look. Brooks also sported pink lipstick and some blush, along with brown eyeliner on her lower lid.

Nader was spotted with a slight smile, as she kept things simple with no necklace.

Brooks’ fans gushed about the formal look in the comments sections. This included a shout-out from a fellow Sports Illustrated model, Raine Michaels.

“R u KIDDING?!” she exclaimed.

Others seemed to think the model was unforgettable.

“Sorry I didn’t realize I was following an ACTUAL ANGEL on Instagram,” said a fan.

“Your an angel I hope we can meet one day or find a girl as perfect as you,” said another fan.

“We know an icon when we see one,” complimented a follower.

“You’re a true blue Icon today. You look very beautiful in white,” said another follower.

“Woow u look stunning,” noted a fan.

Others sent sweet and short messages.

“Hey, baby! Looking fantastic,” said a fan.

On the other hand, one fan, in particular, went into depth about the upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

“Hope you get SI rookie of the year and not one of the quota chicks. It’ll be nice when SI gets over itself and puts the focus back on being hot rather than ’empowered,'” they said, going on to complain about what they think the publication is getting wrong.

It’s arguable a little early to be worrying about the next issue of SI Swimsuit Edition, but it’ll be interesting to see if Brooks will make it onto the cover.

The model was discovered during an open casting call, and has since grown her fanbase.

At any rate, followers can hope for more updates from New York Fashion Week in the coming days.