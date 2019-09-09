Fitness Model Issa Vegas Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Tiny Black Bikini In New Mirror Selfie

Fitness model Issa Vegas has mastered the art of titillating her fans with her sexy snaps on Instagram. In fact, a look at her page shows a selection of jaw-dropping snaps, all of which have garnered significant traction on the photo-sharing website.

Even though the model’s fans have seen her skin-baring pictures many times, they never seem to get enough of her hotness.

Like her other pictures, her recent share also became an instant hit, where the model could be seen clicking a mirror selfie while sitting in her room.

In the pic, Issa could be seen rocking a tiny black bikini that not only allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts and taut stomach but it also put her enviable thighs on full display. The model let her blond tresses down and painted her nails with pink nail color. She, however, didn’t show her face as she held up her phone in front of her face to click the selfie.

Within a day of posting, the snap has amassed a whopping 135,000 likes and about 1,300 likes which shows that fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin. They also poured their hearts out in the comments section, expressing their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms.

While most of the comments were written in Spanish as they were posted by her Argentinian fans, there were plenty in other languages too, including English, Russian, and even Arabic. This shows that the hot model is popular across the globe.

“You’re so hot, my phone is melting,” one of her fans wrote.

“Damn, you are delicious,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to let the model know how much he adores her.

“So hot and beautiful. Let me take you out please!”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “goddess, “wonderful,” “amazing body,” and “hottest model on Instagram” to praise Issa.

She posted another set of photos where she could be seen wearing daisy dukes that she paired with a Dallas Cowboys jersey to root for her favorite team, who grabbed their first win of the season against the New York Giants.

Within four hours of going live, the pictures racked up about 70,000 likes and over 800 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the 22-year-old model was born and raised in Argentina. Apart from being a model, she is known for being a social media influencer and a fitness trainer.