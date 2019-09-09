Bikini Model Brooks Nader Spills Out Of Strapless Purple Dress

Brooks Nader brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this weekend when she showed off one of her latest ensembles with her 329,000 followers.

On Sunday, September 8, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition star dazzled her fans with three sizzling snaps from her “casual Sunday” in New York with E! News, and her look certainly did not disappoint. The series of snaps caught the babe striking a variety of poses throughout the network’s studio, with Brooks showing off more and more of her enviable figure as fans swiped through the post.

The Louisiana native opted for a striking purple dress for the evening, noting in the caption that the choice was to represent her alma mater Louisiana State University and, judging by the reaction of her fandom, the outfit was a big hit. While the ensemble looked nothing short of stunning on the S.I. Swim Search competition winner, it was its NSFW flair that truly caught the attention of her audience.

Brooks’ daring strapless dress was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled over the top of its low-cut, feathered neckline as she posed for the first photo in the upload. Fans were given more than an eyeful of cleavage in the sexy shot that proved very hard to ignore, but that’s not all that Brooks exposed in the photos. Swiping through the rest of the post saw the beauty revealing her incredibly toned physique and, at one point, nearly flashing her curvy booty to the camera as she stretched out her long, toned legs.

A bedazzled silver belt was wrapped high around the bikini model’s hips to accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection, while a pair of strappy black heels brought even more glamour to the look. She wore her brunette tresses in a bouncy pony tail that sat high on her head, and completed the outfit with a stunning makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the bombshell went absolutely insane for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up well over 8,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform, while many fans of the stunner took their admiration to the comments section to leave compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look unreal,” one person wrote, while another said that Brooks was “absolutely breathtaking and super sexy.”

“Thanks for blessing our lives with this today,” commented a third.

Brooks often sends Instagram into a meltdown with her fabulous looks. She recently shared another stunning look that saw her going braless underneath a curve-hugging nude mini dress, which quickly became a favorite among her hoards of fans.