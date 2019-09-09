Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Are Reportedly Moving In Together As They Continue To Grow Closer

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are reportedly ready to cohabitate after being seen together more and more.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus and Carter are reportedly getting more serious since they were seen kissing in Italy just days after splitting from their husbands, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, respectively. Since then, Carter has reportedly been spending time with Cyrus’ family, including her mother, Tish, and her sister, Brandi.

Hollywood Life reports that the family get-togethers aren’t the only step in the rumored couple’s blossoming romance. In addition to being “inseparable” over the past few weeks, a source reportedly told the outlet that the two are now moving in together were seen doing so recently.

“You never spot one without the other at the home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weekend and Drake who they now live very close to,” a source said.

The reported decision to move in together comes just two weeks after Cyrus performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer was reportedly not going to perform at the annual awards show but decided to perform her latest single, “Slide Away.” The single has been rumored to be about Cyrus’ 10-year relationship with Hemsworth, though the multihyphenated artist hasn’t confirmed the rumors.

While neither Cyrus nor Carter has confirmed that they’re an item, Cyrus did share some more insight into their relationship recently. AOL reports that Carter shared some photos of her and Carter on The Hills: New Beginnings star’s birthday on Wednesday, September 4. The blogger shared three black-and-white photos of the two of them on Instagram Stories. The photos were the first time the two were seen together on their Instagram pages since they reportedly decided to be more than friends in Italy.

Although the kiss between Cyrus and Carter seemed to be random to their fans, the two women go way back. HL reports that the two were both great friends before deciding to take things a step further. Carter’s The Hills co-star Ashley Wahler did an interview with the outlet and hinted that their relationship isn’t very shocking to the people closest to them.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her, Miley, Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” Wahler said. “So, I know they have all been friends for a long time.”