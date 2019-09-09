Belarusian Model Nina Serebrova Goes Fully Nude In New Instagram Post To Tease Her 2.2 Million Fans

Instagram model Nina Serebrova is popular among her 2.2 million fans for frequently posting her skin-baring pictures to tease them.

The current picture was no exception, where the Belarusian stunner decided to shed all of her clothes to strike a pose. Since nudity is not allowed on Instagram, the model censored her breasts and lady parts with a large straw hat.

Nonetheless, Nina still showed off plenty of skin, particularly her perky breasts, which left her fans hyperventilating with excitement. The model posed while standing in a terrace, resting against a wall. She closed her eyes and let her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Hideout Suites, a luxury resort overlooking the sparkling waters of the Aegean Sea in Greece.

Within five hours of posting, the picture has racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 200 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with compliments.

“I love you, Nina,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are a masterpiece,” another one wrote, adding lots of heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a third commentator, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to express his feelings.

“You drive me crazy with every picture!!”

Other fans used numerous words and phrases to praise the model, including “too sexy,” “dream babe,” “wonderful photo,” and “always perfect.”

Before posting the nude pic, Nina treated her fans to a sultry booty picture where she could be seen rocking a red bikini while lying under the sun to get a tan. The picture, which was a selfie, allowed the model to focus on her face as well as her pert derriere, a move that did her nothing but favors as the pic became an instant hit.

The model wore a full face of makeup, accessorized with a ring and a delicate pendant, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. The picture was also captured during her Greek getaway and the model wrote in the caption that she is very happy in Greece, adding that she doesn’t want to go back.

“Wow! Gosh you’re beauty,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely amazing view,” another one commented.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the 33-year-old model was born in Gomel, Belarus. She joined Instagram in November 2014 and has carved out a name on the photo-sharing website through her stunning pictures. Per the article, the model gained more followers after she was featured on a website called Babes, Bikes, Rods.

Per her IG profile, Nina is also a Bang Energy Elite model as well as an ambassador for the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova.