Sofia Richie Bursts Out Of Shirt Bra: ‘A Little Wang Never Hurts’

Sofia Richie is looking stylish and sexy. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick might front media outlets for dating the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, but this girl can make a headline on her own. The 21-year-old has taken to Instagram with a reminder that she knows her designers. Sofia even posted a photo of herself with the man responsible for today’s sizzling look.

Sofia’s outfit today seemed to channel all the current trends. Sofia was rocking a long-sleeved white shirt combined with a bra. Of course, given that the latter formed part of the outfit, the star’s cleavage was making quite a display. The shirt also boasted a cut-out panel below the bust, affording fans a flashing of the model’s toned torso. Sofia had paired her shirt/bra with black pants and a statement belt bearing the Alexander Wang logo. A leather handbag was held to complete the eye-catching look.

Sofia wasn’t trying to make the update entirely about herself, though. The model had taken to her caption amusingly, although the reference to Alexander Wang was there. This Taiwanese-American designer seems to be the in thing right now, with his logo also adored by Kylie Jenner and mentioned in some hip-hop lyrics.

Sofia’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 265,000 likes in three hours. The same time frame brought over 1,400 fans to the post’s comments section. Celebrity likes also came in from model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, plus The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. While comments to a recent post made by Sofia have seen the star slammed for allegedly attempting to look like a Kardashian, per The Inquisitr, this post didn’t seem to generate backlash.

Sofia has made headlines this year. The model has been spotted in various vacation spots with Disick, although a girly trip earlier this year saw the model join makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for a Turks and Caicos vacation celebrating a new drop from the 22-year-old’s Kylie Skin brand.

An insider reporting to Hollywood Life suggested that Sofia was pumped about the whole affair.

Loading...

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” they said.

Sofia was also seen joining Kylie aboard a mega-yacht as the world’s youngest billionaire rung in her 22nd birthday last month.

Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.