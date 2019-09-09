Danielle Herrington Spills Out Of Leopard-Print Bikini Top For A Hoedown

Danielle Herrington doesn’t post on social media very often, but she has had a lot going on recently thanks to New York Fashion Week. So even though she shared an Instagram update yesterday, she followed it up with a new set of photos today.

The update consisted of two photos, both which showed the model rocking a colorful outfit. It consisted of a leopard-print bikini top, along with a white snakeskin-print skirt and matching hat.

The top accentuated Danielle’s curvy body, as her chest spilled out. It had black accents throughout. Meanwhile, the skirt was high-waisted and featured a high slit on her left leg.

Herrington’s hat was also a showstopper, and was shaped like a traditional cowboy hat.

Otherwise, the model didn’t wear many accessories, save for hoop earrings. Her makeup was also just as striking as the rest of her ensemble, and consisted of a heavy cat-eye with bright blue, metallic eyeshadow. Her lips were done in a nude, glossy lipstick.

The photo showed the model with her hands on her waist, as she strutted down the runway. Her nails seemingly matched her eyeshadow, and the model exuded a ton of attitude.

The second part of the update was a video, which showed Danielle walking towards the camera. She placed her hands on her waist, and walked right up to the camera before she turned to her right and then her left. This part of the video was slowed down, giving fans a good look at Herrington’s flirty expressions.

Behind the model, you could see a ton of people milling around, as the video appeared to be taken backstage of the fashion show.

The update prompted many of Danielle’s fans to leave nice comments.

“Danielle ‘the body’ Herrington gracing the runaway and looking absolutely amazing as always,” said a fan.

“Ok serve Danny Boo,” said another fan.

“Que looked AMAZING in our glam cowboy hat,” gushed a follower.

“1st Class Beauty 100%. That’s You Miss Herrington!!!” exclaimed another follower.

It was seemingly clear that Herrington’s looks left people with a good impression.

“HONEY YES,” exclaimed a fan.

“You got that rocking style girl,” said another fan.

Others asked flirty questions.

“So you just doin em like that huh,” complimented a follower.

“So this is heaven huh?” asked another follower.

Fans can hope for more updates from Danielle as the events unfold at New York Fashion Week. It looks like she’s been busy dishing up some fiery looks so far, so maybe there will be more photos soon.